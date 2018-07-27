Dublin

A New Coastal Cycle Path And Walkway For North Dublin Has Been Approved

Imagine the views...

An Bórd Pleanála has approved plans for a new cycle path and walkway between Portmarnock and Baldoyle, subject to conditions.

Councillor for the area Brian McDonagh has confirmed the news via Facebook in a post which says:

'The project is a great example of Cllrs from different parties working together to achieve a result as the project has had the support of all parties. The next step is for the council to issue a tender which I am assured will be within the next few weeks.

'There are a number of conditions attached to ensure the protection of Wildlife and the special area of conservation. An ecologist will have to be hired by the council to supervise the project and work will have to take place between May and October in order to minimise disturbance to the Migratory birds.'

