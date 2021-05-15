D7 coffee spot giving away free coffees in aid of charity

A Saturday morning coffee is definitely a semi-selfish ritual, so this Saturday why not do something good with your coffee?

Get down quick, because until 12 today Bang Bang in Dublin 7 are giving away free teas and coffees. Instead the lads at Bang Bang D7 are asking patrons to donate the cost of their coffee in support of Focus Ireland instead. Such a lovely gesture!

The guys from Bohs Football Club are also supporting this worthy cause. So if you're in the area get down and grab your coffee in Bang Bang and do something to help others, whilst also getting your morning caffeine hit. What a great way to start the weekend!

As you already know, Focus Ireland are an Irish charity who work great work with families, young people and children at risk or already experiencing homelessness in Ireland. Their aim is to end homelessness in Ireland for good. You can find out more and learn about ways in which you can help support Focus Ireland's challenging battle against homelessness right here.

Lead Image via Instagram/BangBangD7

