Dara O'Briain reflects on 'legendary' Dublin café from back in the day

By Sarah Finnan

March 22, 2021 at 12:44pm

Dubliners have been sent down memory lane thanks to one Twitter user who shared a photo of the famous Manhattan Café that once took pride of place on the junction of Harcourt Road and Richmond Street South.

Originally posted online by Twitter user Ruth Gallagher, she shared a photo of the place questioning "who remembers the Manhattan Café"?

Sending onlookers into a deep reverie as they reflected on times gone by, Irish comedian Dara O'Briain was amongst those to recognise the exterior - prompting him to retweet the thread, writing:

"God, this place was legendary in Dublin night life for decades, and at its peak, only marginally less run down than this. Only opened in the middle of the night, served full breakfast or liver and chips, with milk by the bottle. Perfect end to a night out."

Adding to O'Briain's description of the place, other past patrons of the café recalled how it was "harder to get into" than many of Leeson Street's finest establishments, but the craic was always "mighty".

Ah, nights out... you'd miss them.

Header image via Twitter/Ruth Gallagher

WATCH: Music video featuring elderly Dublin couple will give you a new perspective on life

