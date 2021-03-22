Dara O'Briain reflects on 'legendary' Dublin café from back in the day

Dubliners have been sent down memory lane thanks to one Twitter user who shared a photo of the famous Manhattan Café that once took pride of place on the junction of Harcourt Road and Richmond Street South.

Originally posted online by Twitter user Ruth Gallagher, she shared a photo of the place questioning "who remembers the Manhattan Café"?

Sending onlookers into a deep reverie as they reflected on times gone by, Irish comedian Dara O'Briain was amongst those to recognise the exterior - prompting him to retweet the thread, writing:

"God, this place was legendary in Dublin night life for decades, and at its peak, only marginally less run down than this. Only opened in the middle of the night, served full breakfast or liver and chips, with milk by the bottle. Perfect end to a night out."

God, this place was legendary in Dublin night life for decades, and at its peak, only marginally less run down than this. Only opened in the middle of the night, served full breakfast or liver and chips, with milk by the bottle. Perfect end to a night out. https://t.co/iKLIGFRk18 — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) March 21, 2021

Adding to O'Briain's description of the place, other past patrons of the café recalled how it was "harder to get into" than many of Leeson Street's finest establishments, but the craic was always "mighty".

Used to think this was an urban myth until I visited one night...the cup of tea with milk already poured and spoon left in cup actually cured any potential hangover I would have had!! — Anne Marie conlon (@AnneMarieconlo1) March 21, 2021

Beans on toast and the best pot of tae I've ever tasted all at 4 in the morning. Then walking back to Ranelagh and going to bed for a couple of hours sleep.



Happy days alright. — Caroline O'Connell (@Gruaig_Rua) March 21, 2021

Omg.... had totally forgotten.... some amazing memories ☺ — Brenda O'Leary (@Brendakoleary) March 22, 2021

Ah, nights out... you'd miss them.

