This Section Of The DART Line Will Be Completely Suspended Over The Weekend

Make sure your bank holiday plans aren't affected

A major portion of the DART line won’t be running this weekend as Pearse station’s much-needed roof repairs get underway.

The repairs are set to take place at intervals over the next two years, with this weekend being the first set of works to get the crumbling roof fixed.

DARTs will not be running between Connolly and Dun Laoghaire on Saturday or Sunday and Drumcondra station will also be closed.

Services will be operating from Connolly to Howth and Malahide, and between Dun Laoghaire and Bray.

Bus replacement services will also be running from Bray and Greystones over the weekend.

On bank holiday Monday, the line between Bray and Greystones will be closed and Dublin Bus will accept valid tickets if you're travelling in that area.

Irish Rail said: "The roof structure, which dates from the 1880s, is in poor condition, and protective mesh netting has been in place in the station below roof level in recent years to protect customers and rail services, due to the corrosion which has occurred.

"Its replacement has been identified by Iarnród Éireann as a crucial safety project."

And to add to your travel woes, there will also be citywide road closures due to the Dublin Marathon on Sunday so make sure you check this handy list before heading out.

Kiara Keane

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group.

