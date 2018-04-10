PICS: The Most Expensive DART And Luas Stops To Live Beside Have Been Revealed

This is how much it now costs in 2018 to rent beside every DART and Luas stop.

A new Daft.ie report has indicated rents for properties close to DART stations and Luas stops rose by 3% to an average of €1,770 per month in the first three months of 2018.

This means that renters living close to Dublin’s light rail network are now paying a premium of €3,360 per year (17%) compared to the average rent for Dublin.



Commuters living on the Dublin coastline pay on average the most, with rents close to the Sandymount DART averaging at €2,282 per month.

Those living close to the Sandymount DART (the most expensive station to live by) pay on average double (€2,282) than those living by the Cheeverstown Luas (€1,056) which has the least expensive rents on these new maps.

Rents near DART stations are among the most expensive with Pearse (€2,226), Lansdowne Road (€2,175) and Dalkey (€2,205) among the five most expensive stations to live by.

Homes close to Spencer Dock on the red Luas line have the highest average rents (€2,260), while those living near the Charlemont stop (€2,091) pay most on the Luas green line.



As well as this, the report also looks at what the average rent is like for each stop on the new Luas Cross-city green line.

Properties close to the new Dominick stop came out on top, with average monthly rents of €1,894.

Commenting on the data; Martin Clancy from Daft.ie said: “Commuters living close to Dublin’s DART stations are now paying €1,810 on average each month – in contrast, the average rent by a red Luas stop is now €1,652 while it costs €1,797 for those close to the green Luas line.



Most expensive (All Stops & Stations)

Sandymount – €2,282

Spencer Dock – €2,260

Pearse – €2,226

Dalkey – €2,205

Lansdowne Road – €2,175

Most expensive (LUAS Green Line)

Charlemont – €2,091

Central Park – €2,031

St. Stephen’s Green – €2,010

Milltown – €2,008

Cowper – €2,007

Most expensive (LUAS Red Line)

Spencer Dock – €2,260

Mayor Sq – NCI – €2,094

Jervis – €2,052

George’s Dock – €2,035

Four Courts – €1,966

Most expensive (DART)

Sandymount – €2,282

Pearse – €2,226

Dalkey – €2,205

Lansdowne Road – €2,175

Grand Canal Dock – €2,145

Renters living close to the DART pay on average €1,810 per month in rent.



Check out our new DART & Luas stop-by-stop rental rail maps 🚉



👉https://t.co/tPqM5BGjTu pic.twitter.com/j3RjK6x7tp — Daft.ie (@daftmedia) April 10, 2018

You can find the full report here along with a map of all the stations. You can also see how the prices compare to before Christmas 2017 here.

READ NEXT: South Facing Gardens And A Private Tennis Court Make This Dalkey Home The Stuff Of Dreams

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here