Dublin

PICS: The Most Expensive DART And Luas Stops To Live Beside Have Been Revealed

This is how much it now costs in 2018 to rent beside every DART and Luas stop.

Dart Luas

A new Daft.ie report has indicated rents for properties close to DART stations and Luas stops rose by 3% to an average of €1,770 per month in the first three months of 2018. 

This means that renters living close to Dublin’s light rail network are now paying a premium of €3,360 per year (17%) compared to the average rent for Dublin.

Commuters living on the Dublin coastline pay on average the most, with rents close to the Sandymount DART averaging at €2,282 per month. 

Those living close to the Sandymount DART (the most expensive station to live by) pay on average double (€2,282) than those living by the Cheeverstown Luas (€1,056) which has the least expensive rents on these new maps.

Rents near DART stations are among the most expensive with Pearse (€2,226), Lansdowne Road (€2,175) and Dalkey (€2,205) among the five most expensive stations to live by. 

Homes close to Spencer Dock on the red Luas line have the highest average rents (€2,260), while those living near the Charlemont stop (€2,091) pay most on the Luas green line.

As well as this, the report also looks at what the average rent is like for each stop on the new Luas Cross-city green line. 

Properties close to the new Dominick stop came out on top, with average monthly rents of €1,894.

Commenting on the data; Martin Clancy from Daft.ie said: “Commuters living close to Dublin’s DART stations are now paying €1,810 on average each month – in contrast, the average rent by a red Luas stop is now €1,652 while it costs €1,797 for those close to the green Luas line.

Dart And Luas

Most expensive (All Stops & Stations)

  • Sandymount – €2,282
  • Spencer Dock – €2,260
  • Pearse – €2,226
  • Dalkey – €2,205
  • Lansdowne Road – €2,175

Most expensive (LUAS Green Line)

  • Charlemont – €2,091
  • Central Park – €2,031
  • St. Stephen’s Green – €2,010
  • Milltown – €2,008
  • Cowper – €2,007
Luas Green 1
Luas Green 2
Luas Green 3

Most expensive (LUAS Red Line)

  • Spencer Dock – €2,260
  • Mayor Sq – NCI – €2,094
  • Jervis – €2,052
  • George’s Dock – €2,035
  • Four Courts – €1,966
Luas Red 1
Luas Red 2

Most expensive (DART)

  • Sandymount – €2,282
  • Pearse – €2,226
  • Dalkey – €2,205
  • Lansdowne Road  – €2,175
  • Grand Canal Dock – €2,145
Dart North

You can find the full report here along with a map of all the stations. You can also see how the prices compare to before Christmas 2017 here

READ NEXT: South Facing Gardens And A Private Tennis Court Make This Dalkey Home The Stuff Of Dreams

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Luas Dart renting rent House Dublin transport commute working
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
PICS: The Most Expensive DART And Luas Stops To Live Beside Have Been Revealed
PICS: The Most Expensive DART And Luas Stops To Live Beside Have Been Revealed
The Disgraceful Thing That Happens Around ​Phoenix Park​ Gigs That You Might Not Know About
The Disgraceful Thing That Happens Around ​Phoenix Park​ Gigs That You Might Not Know About
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
This Daytime Trad Session Is Just What You Need For The Sunday Rollover
This Daytime Trad Session Is Just What You Need For The Sunday Rollover
7 Gorgeous Sunday Walks To Tackle On Dublin's Northside
7 Gorgeous Sunday Walks To Tackle On Dublin's Northside
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
VIDEO: This Is The Exact Reason Why Conor McGregor Attacked Bus Full Of UFC Fighters
VIDEO: This Is The Exact Reason Why Conor McGregor Attacked Bus Full Of UFC Fighters
These Dublin Children Bluffed Their Way From Dún Laoghaire To New York For Free
These Dublin Children Bluffed Their Way From Dún Laoghaire To New York For Free
Merrion Gates Stopping One Of Dublin's Greatest Infrastructures From Being Built
Merrion Gates Stopping One Of Dublin's Greatest Infrastructures From Being Built
Two Bus Crashes In Dublin Sees Seven People Hospitalised
Two Bus Crashes In Dublin Sees Seven People Hospitalised
Famous Dublin Hotel Caught Up In Sex Tape Scandal Where Security Guard Was Unfairly Dismissed
Famous Dublin Hotel Caught Up In Sex Tape Scandal Where Security Guard Was Unfairly Dismissed
Al Porter Breaks Online Silence Following 'The George' Rumours
Al Porter Breaks Online Silence Following 'The George' Rumours
A Trendy New Coffee Shop Is Opening Tomorrow And There Is Free Coffee For The First 400 Customers
What's On

A Trendy New Coffee Shop Is Opening Tomorrow And There Is Free Coffee For The First 400 Customers
South Facing Gardens And A Private Tennis Court Make This Dalkey Home The Stuff Of Dreams
Lifestyle

South Facing Gardens And A Private Tennis Court Make This Dalkey Home The Stuff Of Dreams
The Disgraceful Thing That Happens Around ​Phoenix Park​ Gigs That You Might Not Know About
Dublin

The Disgraceful Thing That Happens Around ​Phoenix Park​ Gigs That You Might Not Know About
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
Dublin

White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post

WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
Dublin

WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
What's On

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month
You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
News

You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times
Food and Drink

This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin