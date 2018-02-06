DART Running With Delays Due To 'Anti-Social Behaviour' This Afternoon
An incident occurred around 3pm...
The Greystones to Malahide DART line is running with delays this afternoon due to 'anti-social behaviour', Irish Rail has confirmed.
An incident occurred on board the 2.30pm service and led to a delay as it was dealt with.
14.30 Greystones to Malahide delayed at Sandymount due to an incident on board. Update to follow.— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) February 6, 2018
Irish Rail later confirmed to that the stoppage was as a result of anti-social behaviour...
