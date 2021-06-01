Date confirmed for outdoor music festival in the Phoenix Park

Dates for a range of indoor and outdoor pilot music and sport events to take place in June and July have been confirmed.

With restrictions easing over the coming weeks, the Government has confirmed details of a list of indoor and outdoor pilot events to take place over the coming weeks. Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin announced the news last night, posting: 'Important dates for your diary! Here are the pilot music and sport events to take place over the next few weeks Ticketing to be arranged by individual venues/promoters and acts still to be announced.'

Among the confirmed events are an outdoor music festival in the Phoenix Park on June 26, a similar event in the Iveagh Gardens on June 10 and a comedy show in Vicar Street on July 3.

The Phoenix Park event will have a capacity of 3,500 people and will be fully seated. The highest capacity for all of the pilot events will be 3,000 at the Camogie National League Finals in Croke Park on June 20.

A full list of all of the pilot events and the number of people permitted at each can be found here.

