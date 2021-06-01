Date confirmed for outdoor music festival in the Phoenix Park

By James Fenton

June 1, 2021 at 11:51am

Share:
Date confirmed for outdoor music festival in the Phoenix Park

Dates for a range of indoor and outdoor pilot music and sport events to take place in June and July have been confirmed.

With restrictions easing over the coming weeks, the Government has confirmed details of a list of indoor and outdoor pilot events to take place over the coming weeks. Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin announced the news last night, posting: 'Important dates for your diary! Here are the pilot music and sport events to take place over the next few weeks Ticketing to be arranged by individual venues/promoters and acts still to be announced.'

Among the confirmed events are an outdoor music festival in the Phoenix Park on June 26, a similar event in the Iveagh Gardens on June 10 and a comedy show in Vicar Street on July 3.

The Phoenix Park event will have a capacity of 3,500 people and will be fully seated. The highest capacity for all of the pilot events will be 3,000 at the Camogie National League Finals in Croke Park on June 20.

A full list of all of the pilot events and the number of people permitted at each can be found here.

READ NEXT: The George announces new outdoor area opening on June 7

Share:

Latest articles

Matt Damon is coming back to Dalkey for local book festival

The George announces new outdoor area opening on June 7

Lord Mayor denies reports that city centre streets could be closed

A new spot for coffee and treats is opening on Aungier Street soon

You may also love

Lord Mayor denies reports that city centre streets could be closed

Temporary closures of Dublin streets being considered to curb large gatherings

Did you know how can go kayaking with musicians on the Liffey?

Reminder - The Merrion Row area is closed to traffic from this morning

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.