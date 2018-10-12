WATCH: Phibsboro Is Looking Very Well In These New Plans Which Were Unveiled Today

Dublin City Council has unveiled plans for the redevelopment of Dalymount Park and if it all goes ahead, it's fair to say Phibsboro will benefit.

Already considered one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, the new design for the stadium is bound to attract even more visitors to the area.

Currently the home of Bohemian FC, with local rivals Shelbourne set to move in as well, Dalymount Park has long been regarded as the home of Irish soccer. The proposed redevelopment will see the stadium upgraded to a 6,000 seat UEFA Category 3 stadium and will also house community facilities including a library, flexible community space and meeting rooms. The facilities will also be used for community activities and events on non-matchdays.

Check out the photos below for a closer look at how Phibsboro will develop should the plans go ahead...

And this video will provide you with a more detailed peek...

Representatives of Bohs, Shelbourne and the FAI have all welcomed the plans.

