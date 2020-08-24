Dermot Kennedy impressed by new mural of him in his hometown

Known for her isolation creations, Dublin artist Emmalene Blake has kept herself busy decorating the walls around her estate with colourful murals.

Dublin artist Emmalene Blake has done it again, impressing everyone with her latest masterpiece - including Dermot Kennedy himself. Located on the side wall of McGowan's at Harold's Cross, it shows the Dublin man alongside lyrics from his song Giants.

Posting a photo of the mural to his Instagram, the singer described it as "the most beautiful first". Adding that "there's nothing like Ireland", he thanked fans for their love and support.

"A mural in my hometown. The most beautiful first. There’s nothing like Ireland. Thank you so so much for the support. I’m so proud."

Unveiling the mural on her own social media, Emmalene used the artwork to encourage people to "hold out hope and persevere".

"2020 has been an extremely hard year. A lot of people are hurting... But this will not last forever. It will come to an end. So now more than ever we need to continue to hold out hope and persevere. One day, hopefully soon enough, we'll return to normality, even if it is a changed one."

