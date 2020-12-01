Dessert lovers need to try out this new cookie delivery service 

Freshly baked cookies delivered straight to your door? Sounds too good to be true, I know. But really, there's no catch - this cookie delivery service does exactly what it says on the tin.

The latest venture from the team behind Bistro One in Foxrock, My Cookie Sandwich is a new nationwide cookie delivery service.

Adapting to the times, the idea came to be over the course of the past few weeks/months after business in the restaurant started to slow down a bit.

Saying that it "seemed silly" not to do something productive and make use of the empty kitchen empty, the Cookie Sandwich was born and Chef Rory Shannon quickly got to work on the delicious treat.

"We are open for collection three days a week, sometimes four days and we have truly awesome support from the area, but like everyone else, it’s been difficult.

"We had all this free time, the kitchen wasn’t being used for half the week. It seemed silly not to do something. So I started to think of separating the business and creating something different to come from it.”

Settling on cookies as they're "such an iconic thing", Chef Rory set about perfecting the recipe - using ingredients provided by local Irish producers. All baked fresh to order, each one is filled with a house-made swiss meringue buttercream with options including loaded chocolate, honey & hazelnut, oatmeal & raisin and coffee.

Header image via Instagram/My Cookie Sandwich