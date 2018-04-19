VIDEO: Dublin Fire Brigade Tackle Huge Gorse Fire In South Dublin

Appliances from Tallaght, Rathfarnham and Donnybrook attended the scene.

Dublin Fire Brigade have took to Twitter to state that they are currently tackling a gorse fire which is blazing in South Dublin.

Three units of the Dublin Fire Brigade have been called to the fire which is in the Piperstown area.



Firefighters are dealing with the ongoing situation and DFB tweeted:

"We have two units fighting gorse on fire in the Piperstown/Boharnabreena area.



"A third pump is mobile to the gorse fire in Piperstown. There is a District Officer on scene directing firefighting operations."

The reason for the fires have not been confirmed yet but it does coincide with the hottest day of this year so far.

Dublin was the hottest county in Ireland and experienced average temperatures of around 18 degrees.

UPDATE: 22:03

Dublin Fire Brigade has confirmed that the gorse fire in Piperstown has been extinguished and all appliances are returning to their stations.

Appliances from Tallaght, Rathfarnham and Donnybrook attended the scene.

