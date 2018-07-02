Dublin

Footage Shows A Digger Has Destroyed Loads Of Children's Hearts In Dublin Following Self-Made Swimming Pool Destruction

"A lot of kids are upset because of this."

Digger Dublin Swimming Pool

Many children have been left heartbroken after the destruction of a swimming pool that was built from scratch.

Children in Finglas were very proud of their creation which was put together with wood and plastic but the makeshift pool has been torn down

The pool was pulled down after council moved in following the Water Conservation Order, even though the pool was filled before that was introduced.

"The kids are gutted. They're just sitting around now with nothing to do. It's disgraceful, kids having fun and not causing anyone any trouble," one person posted underneath the video stating that "they were only having a laugh."

You can find footage of the digger tearing the pool apart here courtesy of FM 104.

Dublin Swimming Pool Finglas Irish water water
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

