A Pjs And Pillow Drive-In Cinema Is Coming To Dublin At Easter And It Sounds Ideal

The three movies they're showing are some of the best ever made too.

Personally, we were hooked the minute we saw pjs, pillow and cinema but when we actually came across what films they were showing...

...oh sweet baby Jaysus.

What's your usual plans for Easter? An absolute scrummage of a weekend on the beer topped with a dosage of eggs on the Sunday?

Looking for something different to do though this year? Well we think we could have found just the change for you.

Retro Drive-In Movies is hosting a 'PJs and Pillows' film screening in Leopardstown Racecourse on Saturday, March 31st at 6pm.



On the big screen will be the lovable classic 'E.T' and if that doesn't make you bawl your eyes out, then you've a glass heart.

'Stand By Me' (On Good Friday at half 9) and 'Jaws' (on after 'E.T') will also been shown across Easter weekend at Retro Drive-In Movies and we honestly don't know which film is the best one to see here so we're going to all three.



Tickets for all these screenings are on sale now here and you can find out more information about event here.

