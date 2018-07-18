Dublin

PIC: €3m Worth In Cannabis MDMA And Ketamine Found In Dublin

An insane image.

Garda

As part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations, in the greater Dublin area, an Intelligence Led Operation was conducted by the Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau.

A van was stopped on Monday afternoon, the 17th July in Kilbarrack, Dublin.

During this operation, a number of packages were seized by Customs, which contained approx: 30kgs of MDMA and 20kgs of Ketamine with an estimated value of €3m.

During a follow up search an additional 1kg of Herbal Cannabis (€20,000) was seized at a house in the area.

A 43-year-old male was arrested at the scene, as part of the operation by Gardaí. He was detained at Raheny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Investigations are continuing. No further details will issue.

€3M Drugs Dublin

As well as this, during an operation in Fermoy, a package was seized by Customs which contained approximately 1/2kg of Herbal Cannabis with an estimated value of €10,000 together with other drugs paraphernalia, tablets, and a quantity of cash.

A 33-year-old male was arrested as part of the operation by Gardaí. He was detained at Dungarvan Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

He has been released pending a file being submitted to the office of the DPP.

Meghan Markle gets political about Repeal the Eighth... Here's where it gets interesting. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Dublin Garda, drugs Seizure
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
PICS: There's Something Very Strange Happening In Dublin Right Now
PICS: There's Something Very Strange Happening In Dublin Right Now
Plans For Dublin's First Hard Rock Hotel Have Been Announced
Plans For Dublin's First Hard Rock Hotel Have Been Announced
Dublin Neighbours Respond Perfectly To "Angry Resident" Letter About Children Playing
Dublin Neighbours Respond Perfectly To "Angry Resident" Letter About Children Playing
'Annoyed Resident' Pens Letter Complaining About Children Playing On Dublin Street
'Annoyed Resident' Pens Letter Complaining About Children Playing On Dublin Street
PIC: Sex Toy Placed On Head Of Tourist Attraction In Famous Part Of Dublin
PIC: Sex Toy Placed On Head Of Tourist Attraction In Famous Part Of Dublin
VIDEO: Post Malone Was In A Trad Session In This Famous Dublin Pub Last Night
VIDEO: Post Malone Was In A Trad Session In This Famous Dublin Pub Last Night
Amazing News For The Dubs Ahead Of Clash With Donegal
Amazing News For The Dubs Ahead Of Clash With Donegal
Over 30 Areas Of Dublin Will Be Hit With Water Restrictions From Monday
Over 30 Areas Of Dublin Will Be Hit With Water Restrictions From Monday
Longitude And Paul Simon Are Causing Massive Delays In The Capital This Afternoon
Longitude And Paul Simon Are Causing Massive Delays In The Capital This Afternoon
Bruno Mars is Causing Traffic Chaos In Dublin This Evening
Bruno Mars is Causing Traffic Chaos In Dublin This Evening
Cyclists Warned About Youths "Tripping" People On Bikes In Dublin Area
Cyclists Warned About Youths "Tripping" People On Bikes In Dublin Area
A Danish IKEA-Style Store Coming To This Dublin Location
A Danish IKEA-Style Store Coming To This Dublin Location
There's A Chicken Wing Festival Happening In Bray This Weekend
What's On

There's A Chicken Wing Festival Happening In Bray This Weekend
10 Cheeseboards In Dublin That We'll Never Get Feta Up Of
Best Of

10 Cheeseboards In Dublin That We'll Never Get Feta Up Of
Five Fab Places for a Snog in Dublin…
Best Of

Five Fab Places for a Snog in Dublin…
10 Savage Places To Grab Lunch Near Camden Street
Best Of

10 Savage Places To Grab Lunch Near Camden Street

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
What's On

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
News

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
Food and Drink

Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend
Sponsored

You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group