PIC: €3m Worth In Cannabis MDMA And Ketamine Found In Dublin
An insane image.
As part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations, in the greater Dublin area, an Intelligence Led Operation was conducted by the Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau.
A van was stopped on Monday afternoon, the 17th July in Kilbarrack, Dublin.
During this operation, a number of packages were seized by Customs, which contained approx: 30kgs of MDMA and 20kgs of Ketamine with an estimated value of €3m.
During a follow up search an additional 1kg of Herbal Cannabis (€20,000) was seized at a house in the area.
A 43-year-old male was arrested at the scene, as part of the operation by Gardaí. He was detained at Raheny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996.
Investigations are continuing. No further details will issue.
As well as this, during an operation in Fermoy, a package was seized by Customs which contained approximately 1/2kg of Herbal Cannabis with an estimated value of €10,000 together with other drugs paraphernalia, tablets, and a quantity of cash.
A 33-year-old male was arrested as part of the operation by Gardaí. He was detained at Dungarvan Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996.
He has been released pending a file being submitted to the office of the DPP.
Comments