Dublin 1 pub frequented by Michael Collins is up for sale

Built in the late 1800s, Cleary's is one of the oldest pubs in Dublin.

Amiens Street haunt Cleary's is currently up for sale by private treaty, with Dubliners hoping whoever purchases the venue will see it continue to be used as a pub.

Currently on the market for €1,350,000 with estate agents Coldwell Banker, Cleary's is steeped in history - Michael Collins held meetings there during the 1918-21 War of Independence and frequently slept in one of the overhead apartments. Photographs of Collins and other Republicans of that age can be found throughout the interior, which remains largely the same as it was at the time of these historic meetings.

There was even a brief scene from the 1996 Michael Collins film shot at the pub, along with scenes from The Commitments and Term of Trial.

Reportedly, the current owner will only sell it to someone who intends to keep it as a pub.

The property description on Daft.ie reads:

With the decision by much loved landlord Dessie Hanlon to retire from "Behind the Stick" Coldwell Banker Commercial with joint agent, John Younge Auctioneers, offers a wonderful retailing and investment opportunity with the sale of J & M Cleary's Pub, on Amiens Sreet with its adjoining lounge,/ function room.

