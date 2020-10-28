Dublin 8 bar reveal their hot drinks take away menu for the Christmas season

If you're looking to take home some pre-made Mulled Wine or Hard Coffee, then this is the place for you.

Fans of Drop Dead Twice in The Liberties will already know that they do some fantastic drinks, with Kinder Espresso Martinis and Fluffer Martinis a favourite with the regulars.

However, with the pubs closed for the next few weeks, the folks at DDT have moved further into the world of takeaway drinks, and in exchange for a deposit on their glassware (and the cost of the drink itself, obviously), you get to take home some of their great cocktails, or a pint of Guinness or craft beer, if that's what you're in the mood for.

On top of that, they've just announced some very festive hot drinks for take away, including the usual Hot Whiskeys, Hot Port, and Hot Port & Brandy.

They'll also have their own made-in-house Mulled Wine, which you can buy in a single serve portion or a 500ml bottle, and their version of a Hard Coffee, which is coffee, sugar, cream, mixed with your choice of whiskey (making it an Irish coffee), kahlua (a Calypso coffee), brandy (a French coffee), or Baileys (a Baileys coffee!).

Drop Dead Twice is located on Francis Street in Dublin 8, and they'll be open from 4pm to 10pm, from Thursdays to Sundays, at least until the Level 5 restrictions have been lifted.

You can check out the full menu right here.

Please drink responsibly.

