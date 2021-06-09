Dublin 8 foodie fave launch their new rain-proof terrace

By Fiona Frawley

June 9, 2021 at 10:24am

Good news for the people of Dublin 8!

Two Pups have opened their new outdoor area with lots of space, no need to book! It’s also covered over to protect us from the changeable Irish weather we’ve grown to know and tolerate. Filled with lovely plants and beautiful stone walls, it’s the perfect place to sip away on one of their Vietnamese iced coffees and chill out.

There’s also a fab new menu featuring hake fish cakes, summer rice rolls and an unreal pork schnitzel. Honestly, where else would you be going? It's the perfect spot to soak up a bitta leaving cert weather.

Lead image via Instagram/Two Pups 

