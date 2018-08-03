Dublin

Major Controversy At Dublin Airport Following Discovery In Hand Luggage

The incident took place on Wednesday.

Revenue officers have confirmed that they seized €100,000 after conducting a search at Dublin Airport on Wednesday.

They believe that the large sum of money was from the "proceeds of, or intended for use in" criminal activity.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were stopped for inspection while travelling to Budapest via Dusseldorf.

When the pair's hand luggage was searched, they came across the thousands of euro.

A three-month cash detention order was granted at Dublin District Court.

As well as this on Friday morning an intelligence led operation, the Special Crime Task Force (within the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau) carried out a search of a house in the north inner city of Dublin.

Controlled drugs (Cannabis Resin) with an estimated street value of up to €33,000 (pending analysis) was seized and a male in his 50s was arrested.

He is currently detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

