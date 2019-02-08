Dublin Airport Announces New Twice-Weekly Route To 'The City Of The Future'

Great news, Asiaphiles.

Dublin Airport has today announced a new route to the Chinese city of Shenzen. The flights will be operated by Hainan Airlines and will take off twice a week starting from later this month.

Lying just north of Hong Kong, Travel + Leisure describes Shenzen as the city of the future, owing to its 'sprawling technology marketplaces, and chic breweries and bars.'

We’re delighted to welcome @HainanAirlines’ new twice weekly direct service from Dublin to Shenzhen. New route will strengthen trade & tourism between Ireland & China. https://t.co/beiC9TKSnq #aviation #avgeek #connectivity ✈️ ✈️ pic.twitter.com/wTZZUydnka — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) February 8, 2019

Speaking about the launch, Dublin Airport's Vincent Harrison said "Shenzhen is China’s answer to Silicon Valley in the United States and this new route will further increase trade, tourism and investment between Ireland and China.”

The new route will operate on Mondays and Fridays starting from February 25.

