PIC: This Single Tweet About Pilot's Strange Message On Dublin Flight Is Going Insanely Viral

This is something that you'll never have heard before or will hear again on a plane.

Dublin Airport is one of the best airports in the world, simple as that.

Whether you're heading all the way to the other side of the world or just taking a quick hop across the foam to see the relations, you'll always have a look at Dublin Airport's flights first before resorting to the likes of Knock or Shannon if needs be.

First thing's first. There is an actual flight from Dublin to Kerry? How have we gotten this far in life without knowing that...

It's defo one to keep in mind if you want to head down to the Kingdom to say hello to Fungie the Dingle Dolphin and if the flight produces weird moments like this, it could be worth the trip for sure.

Lorcan O'Neill availed of the quick flight from the east coast to the south when a strange call went out over the intercom.

It reads: "On my flight from Dublin to Kerry earlier, a call went out over the intercom.

"Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. If there is anyone in board with two tenners for a twenty euro note, could they make themselves known to a member of staff, thank you"

Now, we don't know if this tweet clocked up over 5,000 likes because the intercom message was so strange and unheard of or because people were actually baffled about the flight to Kerry.

Maybe the staff had recently seen Tony McGregor's DART rant and wanted to spare giving a fellow passenger "coinage" after being handed a "crisp" €20 note.

