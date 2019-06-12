د . إAEDSRر . س

Dublin Airport Is Introducing Plastic-Free Alternatives To Its ‘Plane Water’

Dublin Airport has announced it’s going to be testing out plastic-free alternatives to its ‘plane water’.

Cartons of water will be added to the shelves which are located after security screening in both terminals, and customers will also be able to buy 100% recyclable and reusable bottles – all for €1.

The shelves which are dotted around the airport rely on an honesty system where people can simply take a bottle and drop €1 into the box beside them. (And it turns out a surprising number of people actually pay, too.)

Dublin Airport announced these latest plans as part of its sustainability programme, which also includes having 18 hydration stations around the airport so you can avoid buying plastic bottles altogether.

