Dublin Airport Is Introducing Plastic-Free Alternatives To Its ‘Plane Water’

Dublin Airport has announced it’s going to be testing out plastic-free alternatives to its ‘plane water’.

Cartons of water will be added to the shelves which are located after security screening in both terminals, and customers will also be able to buy 100% recyclable and reusable bottles – all for €1.

The shelves which are dotted around the airport rely on an honesty system where people can simply take a bottle and drop €1 into the box beside them. (And it turns out a surprising number of people actually pay, too.)

As part of our sustainability programme we’re testing alternatives to our Plane Water bottles over the next few weeks. Passengers can pick up a carton of water or buy a 100% recyclable & reusable bottle of Plane Water in T1 or T2 after security screening. Both cost €1. pic.twitter.com/4suHXyxvSd — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) June 12, 2019

Dublin Airport announced these latest plans as part of its sustainability programme, which also includes having 18 hydration stations around the airport so you can avoid buying plastic bottles altogether.

