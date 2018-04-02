Dublin

Sad News For Dublin Airport As Union Confirms That No Third Terminal Is Needed

But, but... why?

Dublin Airport

Sure, you can never have enough like?

Believe it or not but Terminal 2 has been with us for nearly a decade now. The €600 million project began in 2007 but was officially opened just over three years later by then Taoiseach Brian Cowen in November 2010.

Aer Lingus is the main carrier at the terminal and it is used primarily for flights to Europe and the US. 

However, with more and more flights being added to the capital Airport at a speed of what seems like at least once a week, the idea of creating a third terminal was floated around. 

However, The Irish Times is reporting that trade unions have decided that the development of a third terminal at Dublin Airport is not needed at the moment.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) confirmed that the increasing number of passengers at Dublin Airport could be accommodated for by expansion and reconfiguration of the existing two terminals.  

ICTU said on the matter that:

“Based on the information we have received to date and based on the limited amount of research we have been able to conduct in the time available, we are not convinced that there is a requirement at this point for a third terminal at Dublin airport.

“We believe that the projected growth in passengers can be accommodated by the expansion and reconfiguration of terminals one and two.”

Oh well, who knows. Someday...

READ NEXT: PICS: Motorist Lucky To Be Alive After Mysterious Car Crash On M50

A conversation about consent following the Belfast trial... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Dublin Airport Dublin Airport Authority Dublin flying flights
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Sad News For Dublin Airport As Union Confirms That No Third Terminal Is Needed
Sad News For Dublin Airport As Union Confirms That No Third Terminal Is Needed
VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
PICS: Motorist Lucky To Be Alive After Mysterious Car Crash On M50
PICS: Motorist Lucky To Be Alive After Mysterious Car Crash On M50
Gardaí Are Investigating Robbery And Stabbing Of Woman In South Dublin
Gardaí Are Investigating Robbery And Stabbing Of Woman In South Dublin
Star Trek Actor Brent Spiner Is In Dublin Right Now Posing For Selfies
Star Trek Actor Brent Spiner Is In Dublin Right Now Posing For Selfies
You Can Now Get Cocktails From Bar Rua Delivered To Your Door With No Delivery Charge
You Can Now Get Cocktails From Bar Rua Delivered To Your Door With No Delivery Charge
Here's Everything You Need To Know About Luas Services Over Easter Weekend
Here's Everything You Need To Know About Luas Services Over Easter Weekend
Dublin Has A BIG Euromillions Winner Just Before Easter And We're Extremely Jealous
Dublin Has A BIG Euromillions Winner Just Before Easter And We're Extremely Jealous
WATCH: Powerful 'I Believe Her' March Took Place In Dublin At Lunchtime
WATCH: Powerful 'I Believe Her' March Took Place In Dublin At Lunchtime
Dublin Airport Welcomes New Route To One Of The World's Most Beautiful Cities
Dublin Airport Welcomes New Route To One Of The World's Most Beautiful Cities
VIDEO: Protests Begin As First Person Swims In Clontarf Baths Since Redevelopment
VIDEO: Protests Begin As First Person Swims In Clontarf Baths Since Redevelopment
Attention Passengers - There Has Been A Really Cool Addition To Heuston Station
Attention Passengers - There Has Been A Really Cool Addition To Heuston Station
Leinster To Be Worst Hit As Met Éireann Issue Weather Warning For All Of Ireland
News

Leinster To Be Worst Hit As Met Éireann Issue Weather Warning For All Of Ireland
VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
Dublin

VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
PICS: Motorist Lucky To Be Alive After Mysterious Car Crash On M50
Dublin

PICS: Motorist Lucky To Be Alive After Mysterious Car Crash On M50
Gardaí Are Investigating Robbery And Stabbing Of Woman In South Dublin
Dublin

Gardaí Are Investigating Robbery And Stabbing Of Woman In South Dublin

This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
Best Of

This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
Food and Drink

This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
News

A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
Love Craft Beer? There's A New Drink In Town That You MIGHT Want To Try
Sponsored

Love Craft Beer? There's A New Drink In Town That You MIGHT Want To Try

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin