Dublin Airport Welcomed More Passengers Than Some Massive European Cities Last Year

New figures were released today

Dublin was the 11th busiest airport in the European Union in 2018, according to new data released by Airports Council International Europe.

The capital's airport saw 31.5 million passengers go through its doors last year, ranking higher than the likes of Moscow, Lisbon, London Stansted and Milan.

Taking in the continent of Europe as a whole, Dublin ranked in 15th place, behind Antalya and ahead of Zurich. Leading the way were London Heathrow with a massive 80 million passengers and Paris Charles De Gaulle with 72 million.

Speaking about the figures, Dublin Airport's Vincent Hogan said "Dublin Airport has grown in recent to become a significant player in the European aviation market. This added scale is good news for the economy throughout the island, as it enables Dublin Airport to compete at a higher level with other major airports to win new business and boost Ireland’s overall connectivity.”

