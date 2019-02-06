Dublin Airport Welcomed More Passengers Than Some Massive European Cities Last Year

Dublin was the 11th busiest airport in the European Union in 2018, according to new data released by Airports Council International Europe.

The capital's airport saw 31.5 million passengers go through its doors last year, ranking higher than the likes of Moscow, Lisbon, London Stansted and Milan.

We were the 11th largest airport in the EU last year & the 15th largest in Europe, acc to new @ACI_EUROPE data. We were also 5th fastest-growing large airport in 2nd half of 2018. Growth brings new jobs in tourism, trade & FDI throughout Ireland. https://t.co/2Hks05iC1C pic.twitter.com/FKU4Wy2Oho — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) February 6, 2019

Taking in the continent of Europe as a whole, Dublin ranked in 15th place, behind Antalya and ahead of Zurich. Leading the way were London Heathrow with a massive 80 million passengers and Paris Charles De Gaulle with 72 million.

Speaking about the figures, Dublin Airport's Vincent Hogan said "Dublin Airport has grown in recent to become a significant player in the European aviation market. This added scale is good news for the economy throughout the island, as it enables Dublin Airport to compete at a higher level with other major airports to win new business and boost Ireland’s overall connectivity.”

Which airports (and countries) punch above their weight in the league table of the Top 30 busiest airports in Europe? pic.twitter.com/rSGH5lOLjH — ACI EUROPE (@ACI_EUROPE) February 6, 2019

(header pic: Dublin Airport)

