By James Fenton

May 26, 2021 at 3:36pm

Dublin bar at centre of Covid breach last August shut down

Berlin D2, the Dublin bar that gained publicity for breaching Covid-19 guidelines last August has been shut down today.

Virgin Media News reports that Berlin D2 has been  "has effectively been shut down" and that "a District Court judge has ruled against renewing any of the Dame Lane venue's four licenses."

In August of 2020, a video that depicted a barman pouring alcohol into people's mouths from atop the venue's counter was shared widely online. The scenes were said to have taken place during a "boozy brunch" event which was attended by 46 people over two sittings.

Judge Marie Quirke said today that the venue's conduct was "neglectful, irresponsible and disorderly" and that that "the necessary order to make was to refuse Trillium Leisure Ltd's application to renew all four of its licenses for Berlin D2.

