Cyclists Warned About Youths "Tripping" People On Bikes In Dublin Area

If you cycle, you need to watch out for this rope.

Dublin Bike

As if cyclists on Dublin roads haven't enough to deal with it.

IrishCycle.com is warning cyclists that youths are trying to trip people up on the Royal Canal between Phibsborough and Drumcondra.

They are using a rope across the towpath and just as bicycles reach the rope, it is lifted in order to trip them up.

On Wednesday morning local resident, Gianluca Pengue said on Twitter: “If you’re cycling on the canal between Phibsborough and Drumcondra, far side from the main road, pay attention. Kids were lifting up a rope to catch cyclists. I called the police, they were already alerted and were intervening.”

The Gardaí confirmed that an incident had occurred on Tuesday evening and said that they "received a report that a group of youths were interfering with passing cyclists on Royal Canal Bank near Cross Guns Bridge, Dublin 7.”

“Three beat Gardai were dispatched and engaged with a group of youths present. Details were taken and there were no arrests. Enquiries are continuing.”

If an incident like this happens to you while cycling, Gardaí are advising that you get in touch and report it as soon as possible.

Dublin cyclists cycling Bikes Grand Canal
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

