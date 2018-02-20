Dublin

Dublin Shoplifter's Bike Theft Is Nearest Thing To The Young Offenders That You'll Get In Real Life

You could imagine something like this happening in the television show.

Young Offenders Feb 20

You know how Jock and Conor are notorious for stealing bikes in the famous film and now brilliant television show 'The Young Offenders', well we could imagine this real life case being a scene from the show. 

The Irish Independent is reporting that a prolific shoplifter with nearly 200 convictions got caught with a stolen bike in the worse way imaginable. 

The shoplifter was spotted by a Garda walking down a road with the stolen bike in his hand but which was still locked to a piece of railing. 

The man in question from Gloucester Diamond Park, Dublin, was arrested after the garda saw him carrying the bike which had clearly been pulled and stolen from a railing in the city centre. 

He admitted immediately that the bike was stolen property and pleaded guilty to the offence. 

He was jailed for two-and-a-half years on Tuesday because of the other convictions.

On this week's episode of Before Brunch we chat murder as entertainment, SJP vs Kim Cattrall, and Jennifer Aniston's crafty media manipulation! Subscribe here.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Lost Dog Reunited With Dublin Owner Over One Year After It Went Missing
Lost Dog Reunited With Dublin Owner Over One Year After It Went Missing
Two Dublin KFC Stores Have Had To Close For The Most Bizarre Reason
Two Dublin KFC Stores Have Had To Close For The Most Bizarre Reason
This Famous Dublin Pub Is To Be Renamed This Weekend - And You Might Not Like The New Name
This Famous Dublin Pub Is To Be Renamed This Weekend - And You Might Not Like The New Name
The 22 Dublin Postcodes Ranked By Pros And Cons
The 22 Dublin Postcodes Ranked By Pros And Cons
Dublin Fire Brigade Has Informed The Nation Of A Unique 'Phenomenon' Known As a 'Gincident'
Dublin Fire Brigade Has Informed The Nation Of A Unique 'Phenomenon' Known As a 'Gincident'
This Is Still The Best Sunday Brunch In The Whole Of Dublin
This Is Still The Best Sunday Brunch In The Whole Of Dublin
10 Signs You MIGHT Be Ready To Move Out Of Dublin City
10 Signs You MIGHT Be Ready To Move Out Of Dublin City
Beyonce Fans Are Going To LOVE This Event Happening In Dublin Next Weekend
Beyonce Fans Are Going To LOVE This Event Happening In Dublin Next Weekend
This Is How Many Boys And Girls Were Born In Dublin in 2017
This Is How Many Boys And Girls Were Born In Dublin in 2017
A Dublin Architect Firm Has Released A Design For These 112-Storey 'Vertical Villages' In The Docklands
A Dublin Architect Firm Has Released A Design For These 112-Storey 'Vertical Villages' In The Docklands
Bob Marley Has Joined Phil Lynott In This Class New Dublin Mural Unveiled Today
Bob Marley Has Joined Phil Lynott In This Class New Dublin Mural Unveiled Today
This Video Highlights Just How Dangerous It Is To Cycle Around College Green Right Now
This Video Highlights Just How Dangerous It Is To Cycle Around College Green Right Now
This Dublin Café Is Serving Kimberly Mikado Donuts This Week
Food and Drink

This Dublin Café Is Serving Kimberly Mikado Donuts This Week
Lost Dog Reunited With Dublin Owner Over One Year After It Went Missing
Dublin

Lost Dog Reunited With Dublin Owner Over One Year After It Went Missing
Mouthwatering Pizzas And Mighty Craic - This New Dublin Bar Is A Breath Of Fresh Air
Food and Drink

Mouthwatering Pizzas And Mighty Craic - This New Dublin Bar Is A Breath Of Fresh Air
One Of Ireland's Most Famous Comedians Will Be Supporting Flight Of The Conchords In Dublin
Music

One Of Ireland's Most Famous Comedians Will Be Supporting Flight Of The Conchords In Dublin

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
Food and Drink

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play
News

Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play
A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
News

A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin