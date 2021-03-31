Dublin brewery creates Chocolate Truffle Stout just in time for Easter

If you like chocolate, and you like stout, then we've got some good news for you.

As we get closer and closer to Easter, it is fair to assume that our chocolate intake is about to go through the roof.

That is totally fine, since chocolate goes with pretty much everything, and as it turns out, it goes super well with stout.

The folks at the Porterhouse Brewing Co. have concocted a special boozy treat just in time for Easter, with their new Chocolate Truffle Stout.

A spokesperson for the Porterhouse Brew Co. had this to say about the product's launch:

"Easter presents the perfect time to launch this decadent stout for consumers to enjoy at home. It's the perfect gift for the stout, and chocolate, lover in your life who deserves more than a hollow egg! Enjoy chilled with an extra side of chocolate, or on its own - it's the perfect brew."