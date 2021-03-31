Dublin brewery creates Chocolate Truffle Stout just in time for Easter

By Rory Cashin

March 31, 2021 at 11:20am

Share:
Dublin brewery creates Chocolate Truffle Stout just in time for Easter

If you like chocolate, and you like stout, then we've got some good news for you.

As we get closer and closer to Easter, it is fair to assume that our chocolate intake is about to go through the roof.

That is totally fine, since chocolate goes with pretty much everything, and as it turns out, it goes super well with stout.

The folks at the Porterhouse Brewing Co. have concocted a special boozy treat just in time for Easter, with their new Chocolate Truffle Stout.

A spokesperson for the Porterhouse Brew Co. had this to say about the product's launch:

"Easter presents the perfect time to launch this decadent stout for consumers to enjoy at home. It's the perfect gift for the stout, and chocolate, lover in your life who deserves more than a hollow egg! Enjoy chilled with an extra side of chocolate, or on its own - it's the perfect brew."

Meanwhile, they describe the Chocolate Truffle Stout as follows: smooth tasting and creamy with a distinctive chocolate aromaThe sumptuous stout has hints of vanilla, caramel and dark fruit with high cocoa chocolate added to the brew along with chocolate essence, packing this decadent drink full of flavour.

The stout is 4.2% ABV, and is priced at €3.50 per can. They can purchased via the Porterhouse Brewing Co. website, and they're also available via select off licences around the country.

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin spot selling coffees for less than a euro all day Wednesday and Thursday

23 delicious Easter Meal Kits to order for the long weekend

You can sink your teeth into these churro Easter Eggs this weekend

Reopening date for Dublin Zoo and other outdoor amenities to be announced this evening

You may also love

23 delicious Easter Meal Kits to order for the long weekend

Calls made to pedestrianise the city centre on Easter Sunday

This Dublin spot will even include an Easter egg hunt in all treat boxes

The perfect Easter treat box for your fave vegan

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.