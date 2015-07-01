Feature Dublin

The Dublin Bucket List – 21 Things You Need To Do In This City Before You Die

Have you got all of these ticked off?

12592773 948150441887375 9036751141490666297 N

Anything who lives, works or meanders in Dublin knows which tourist favourites to avoid, and when. But what are the things the humble Dubliners should aim to do during their time there?

Well, we've only gone and comprised a list about it.

1. Get a cheese toastie in Grogans

A Dublin staple.

Also, a toasted cheese sandwich goes much better with a pint than you'd ever imagine. 

544851 397595070268425 1321852865 N

2. Go see a show at Pantibar 

Come meet the most glamorous landlady ever to exist, and see she and her many fabulous friends perform!

Paired with some of the most beautiful barkeeps, and excellent drinks promos, you're guaranteed a night to remember.

12316171 1110133322330248 6768753649047711045 N

3. Sunny day cans at The Pav

So, it's internationally accepted that when the sun comes out in Ireland, we collectively lose our minds.

Where better a place to find ourselves again than this haven?

4. Drink a pint of Guinness in O'Donoghue's

Boasts the best pint in Dublin (not an easy feat) and could sell and bottle its atmosphere for billions. 

Also, you know you're in good company as everyone from The Dubliners to none other than Rihanna herself has hit up this Merrion Row hotspot.

5. Order The Restorator at The Shelbourne

The Shelbourne is a five-star luxury hotel, right in the heart of the city, and boasts some of the highest standards with regards to food and drink around.

The Restorator is a gin-based cocktail made with elderflower and cucumber and isn't even on the menu. It's all kinds of refreshing and is made for those of you who've had a seriously long day/week/month. Trust us.

11269256 856868527684381 5151695832579273889 N

6. Irish dance at The Cobblestone

The Cobblestone is known for good craic and better tunes, not to mention that it's the local watering hole for some of Ireland's best musicians.

No instrument necessary, get yourself there to witness some of Ireland's most talented in their natural habitat.

1935239 10154408293639428 8629862676029215704 N

7. Bump 'n' grind at Workman's

With some of Dublin's finest DJs at the helm – take a bow, Mr D'Arcy – you're guaranteed a cracking night. And their vast cocktail menu doesn't hurt either.

One of the only clubs in the country, nay world, that you can hear Craig David, Fleetwood Mac and Nirvana in the space of ten minutes. 

12592773 948150441887375 9036751141490666297 N

8. Treat yourself to some Burdock's

One of the oldest and the best chippers in the city. Their fish and chips is the stuff of dreams.

309300 237408289643039 885815237 N

9. Pan out in the Iveagh Gardens 

The Iveagh Gardens are actually among Dublin's best kept secrets, despite being smack bang in the middle of the city. A perfect spot to chill out after a day of wandering, or a dreamy venue for a gig or festival.

Note: The Vodafone Comedy festival is held here every year, and is the definition of a good day out.

10445490 820106268009308 1314697199288141442 N

10. Browse The Temple Bar Markets

Pick yourself up a €2 copy of Ulysses and check out the petting zoo on the square on Saturdays, and then stroll down towards Meeting House Square for the food market, to view Dublin's freshest and tastiest food all set up and ready to be sold.

Perfect for those of you feeling a little fragile, and those of you looking to try new things.

12187762 1651687881777097 376197782115485355 N

11. Witness some of Ireland's brightest talents at Smock Alley

Smock Alley was the first Theatre Royal built in Dublin, in 1662. And, to this day, it's still as impressive as ever.

There are wildly talented performers entertaining the masses there on what seems like every night, and the standard is always impressively high.

940868 1120387527974184 7217287150140501068 N

12. Get an earful at Whelan's

Dublin's primary music venue, which boasts quality tunes, is of an incredibly high standard, every day of the week. 

Not to mention, you get to chat up this guy at the bar.

13. Drink Lilt and pet flamingoes at Tropical Popical

Dublin's favourite nail salon, as referenced so effortlessly by Saoirse Ronan, is the ultimate pick-me-up, and nothing short of an experience. 

The staff are super sound, so gas and will go above and beyond to make your visit something special. Worth it to witness the interior alone.

12313852 765003820272746 1768155464005366002 N

14. Mend your broken heart at Whitefriar Street Church

Not many people know that Saint Valentine himself is residing in Ireland, let alone in a church a stones throw away off Aungier Street.

Make a trip out to the original cupid, and maybe your love life will thank you.

Valentine1

Photo cred: www.carmelites.ie

15. Expand your mind at IMMA

Situated in Dublin's Royal Hospital of Kilmainham, the Irish Museum of Modern Art boasts world famous exhibits on the regular, as well as showcasing Ireland's artistic generation better than anyone else.

Also, it's absolutely beautiful.

301963 10150295091690989 1441773595 N

16. Find your very own Bambi at Phoenix Park

Phoenix Park is one of the largest walled city parks in Europe, and has several herds of deer inhabiting the area, attracting tourists and animal lovers alike.

On a quiet day, you can get quite close, but these cervines will make you work for it. An experience you won't forget any time soon.

12670334 1192679300761800 5516935437186543289 N

17. Catch a game at Croke Park

If you ask anyone in Ireland, most will say that Croke Park is holy ground to anyone who has grown up here. 

Big game tickets are near impossible to get, but if you find yourself at a friendly – you'll soak up more atmosphere than you can shake a hurl at.

12552982 1122984217711852 4768203637517713910 N

18. Visit Trinity's Science Gallery

After you've spent the day gazing at the historic campus, head towards the Science Gallery to further your intellectual meander.

The Science Gallery is the coolest of the cool, as well as being genuinely interesting with different, thought-provoking exhibits every few weeks. 

419773 10150587960762972 1435933894 N

19. Have a Sunday rollover at Pyg

You're not really hungover; you're just having fun withdrawals.

12289639 1227425310608263 3561310526377485637 N

20. Chow down at Zaytoon

Zaytoon kebabs are pretty much the national dish past 3am. 

They are a rite of passage for anyone out for the night in the city, and boast enough food to fuel you for the next week, or until the afters anyway.

577021 437039556307959 539343473 N

21. And finally, get into the VIP section of Copper Face Jacks

How could we comprise such a list without highlighting the big dog of Harcourt Street? Let me first day that Coppers is not for the fainthearted, nor for the faint-wallet-ed might I add.

The VIP area is usually reserved for senior county players or big dogs staying in the hotel, but it can be done if you keep the head down and look important.

And even if you don't succeed and get kicked out, all the gardaí in the country are inside, so you're not likely to get into any trouble...

576946 426902584014408 1300321844 N

things to do in Dublin hidden gems secret locations local tourist,
Kate Demolder

Written By

Kate Demolder

Kate is a staff writer here at Lovin Dublin. T: @katedemolder / kate@lovin.com

