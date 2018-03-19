Dublin

Dublin Bus Could Introduce 24-Hour Services Before The End Of The Year

The Chairperson of Dublin City Council Transportation Committee spoke about the prospect this morning...

Dublin Bus could roll out 24-hour services before the end of 2018. A proposed pilot scheme would see three routes operate throughout the night, with demand in place from night workers.

Green Party councillor and Chairperson of Dublin City Council Transportation Committee Ciarán Cuffe spoke about the possibility on Newstalk Breakfast this morning where he said:

"My understanding is there will be three pilot three routes - north, south and west of the city. 

"These will operate through the night. I'm not sure if it will be an hourly or every two hour service but I certainly think the demand is there. 

"Not just from party revellers but there's quite a demand from night workers who are working in the entertainment industry or working night shifts who simply want to be able to get to and from home through the night and that's what a modern city needs."

Mr. Cuffe went on to add that "people are sick and tired of paying a lot of money on taxi fares and want to have a public transport alternative."

