Numerous Dublin Bus Services Disrupted Due To Heavy Snowfall On Sunday

The page is being updated regularly so worth keeping an eye on.

That fecking snow is turning the city on its head once again.

Dublin Bus have announced that a number of their bus routes have been disrupted thanks to the Son of the Beast from the East.

In a statement on their website, the company said that:

"Dublin Bus wishes to advise customers that due to the continuous snowfall during the morning, there are curtailments in place on some routes. These are listed below. This table is being updated regularly.

We will endeavour to operate as many services as possible, however this is dependent on road and weather conditions throughout the day.

Dublin Bus is monitoring the situation on a ongoing basis and is taking advice from Met Éireann. The safety of our customers and employees is of paramount importance.

Customers can also get updates on our Twitter account."

Due to poor road conditions the following curtailments are in place:

#DBSvcUpdate Status Orange Weather Warning: Dublin Bus Services pic.twitter.com/C0Yn9lIpoo — Dublin Bus (@dublinbusnews) March 18, 2018

This is being rechecked on a regular basis so if you are planning on getting the bus today, it's worth making sure that the route isn't cancelled or disrupted by checking on the Dublin Bus website.

Dublin Airport is urging people to check their flights regularly. The airport is open following a 40 minute suspension on flights to clear away some of the snow.

Both Luas lines are still operating normally for the moment but the flooding has affected the DART lines.

Weather watch update: Due to flooding DART services are operating between Lansdowne Rd & Howth/Malahide only. Dublin Bus are honouring Rail tickets — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 18, 2018

We'll keep you updated also as soon as we hear anything else.

READ NEXT:Heavy Snow Fall On Way For Dublin As New Weather Warning Issued

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here