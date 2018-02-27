Dublin Bus 'Monitoring The Situation' As Storm Emma Threatens Travel Chaos

Dublin Bus has stated that it is 'monitoring the situation closely' as Storm Emma prepares to land in the capital.

Temperatures are expected to hit as low as -6 and heavy snowfall is expected in Dublin later this evening. A current status orange weather warning is expected to be upgraded to red by Met Éireann.

A statement issued on the Dublin Bus website on Tuesday morning reads:

'Met Éireann has issued an Orange Weather Warning for the Greater Dublin Area from 15.00 today, Tuesday 27 February. Dublin Bus services are operating as normal today. We are monitoring the situation closely and taking advice from Met Éireann and the National Emergency Coordination Group. 'We will update this page with information on any affected services as they arise. Customers are also advised to check our Twitter account @dublinbusnews for regular updates or call our customer service line on (01) 8734222. 'Dublin Bus will endeavour to operate all services over the coming days, however, this is subject to road and weather conditions. The safety of our customers and our employees is of paramount importance.'

