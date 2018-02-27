Dublin

Dublin Bus 'Monitoring The Situation' As Storm Emma Threatens Travel Chaos

The company released a statement this morning...

Screen Shot 2018 02 27 At 08 05 32

Dublin Bus has stated that it is 'monitoring the situation closely' as Storm Emma prepares to land in the capital. 

Temperatures are expected to hit as low as -6 and heavy snowfall is expected in Dublin later this evening. A current status orange weather warning is expected to be upgraded to red by Met Éireann. 

A statement issued on the Dublin Bus website on Tuesday morning reads:

'Met Éireann has issued an Orange Weather Warning for the Greater Dublin Area from 15.00 today, Tuesday 27 February. Dublin Bus services are operating as normal today. We are monitoring the situation closely and taking advice from Met Éireann and the National Emergency Coordination Group.

'We will update this page with information on any affected services as they arise. Customers are also advised to check our Twitter account @dublinbusnews for regular updates or call our customer service line on (01) 8734222.

'Dublin Bus will endeavour to operate all services over the coming days, however, this is subject to road and weather conditions. The safety of our customers and our employees is of paramount importance.'

READ NEXT: Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Dublin Bus 'Monitoring The Situation' As Storm Emma Threatens Travel Chaos
Dublin Bus 'Monitoring The Situation' As Storm Emma Threatens Travel Chaos
Seven Places To Get A Warming Bowl Of Ramen In Dublin This Winter
Seven Places To Get A Warming Bowl Of Ramen In Dublin This Winter
Leinster Winners Of Massive €7m Lotto Win Have Been Revealed
Leinster Winners Of Massive €7m Lotto Win Have Been Revealed
Finally - It's Going To Become Easier To Get A Taxi In The Capital
Finally - It's Going To Become Easier To Get A Taxi In The Capital
Dirty Ultimate Fries From Just Wing It At Eatyard
Dirty Ultimate Fries From Just Wing It At Eatyard
Abercrombie And Fitch Store Set To Close Down In Capital
Abercrombie And Fitch Store Set To Close Down In Capital
9 Great Places In Dublin To Spoil Your Mammy This Mother's Day
9 Great Places In Dublin To Spoil Your Mammy This Mother's Day
Don't Go Anywhere In Dublin Tonight Because It's Going To Be Bleedin' Baltic
Don't Go Anywhere In Dublin Tonight Because It's Going To Be Bleedin' Baltic
5 Great Outdoor Workouts To Give A Try This Weekend
5 Great Outdoor Workouts To Give A Try This Weekend
There Are 'Significant Delays' TO DART And Commuter Services This Morning Due To A Power Outage
There Are 'Significant Delays' TO DART And Commuter Services This Morning Due To A Power Outage
Dublin Man Admits To Doing Vicious Act On His Own Dog When It Misbehaves
Dublin Man Admits To Doing Vicious Act On His Own Dog When It Misbehaves
Microsoft's New €134m Dublin Campus Will Make You Want To Switch Jobs
Microsoft's New €134m Dublin Campus Will Make You Want To Switch Jobs
Bathtub Gin From Candlelight Bar Is Outrageously Good
Video

Bathtub Gin From Candlelight Bar Is Outrageously Good
The New Afternoon Tea At Brown Thomas Is A Gorgeous Way To Spoil Yourself This Spring
Food and Drink

The New Afternoon Tea At Brown Thomas Is A Gorgeous Way To Spoil Yourself This Spring
Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
The Prettiest Acai Bowl From Eathos Dublin
Video

The Prettiest Acai Bowl From Eathos Dublin

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
A Crisp Festival Is Coming To Dublin & It Includes A Bottomless Crisp Brunch
Food and Drink

A Crisp Festival Is Coming To Dublin & It Includes A Bottomless Crisp Brunch
Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
Ryanair Is Set To Launch Its Very First Dublin-Luxembourg Route This Year
News

Ryanair Is Set To Launch Its Very First Dublin-Luxembourg Route This Year

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin