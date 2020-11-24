Close

Dublin businesses react to news of suggested reopening restrictions

By Sarah Finnan

November 24, 2020 at 9:48am

Dribs and drabs have been filtering down from government about what the public health restrictions could be going forward, however, with no official decision made on the matter just yet, publicans and restaurateurs have been pushing for a definite answer that would allow them to plan ahead for the busy month to come.

Unimpressed at suggestions that gyms, hairdressers and retail could reopen next week but that restaurants may have to wait, owners at popular Dublin spot 57 the Headline are amongst those who have been calling for clarification on what the guidelines will be going forward.

Also giving their two cents, owners at fellow Dublin restaurant Las Tapas de Lola said that they - like many others - are in for a very long week.

"The saga continues & only the end of Day 1 of this very long week. Can’t wait to wake up tomorrow morning & read the papers.

"Just put us out of our misery please. Waiting another week next week? Will we? Won’t we? Mind boggling attitude towards business and our teams."

Meanwhile, staff at The Kings Inn on Bolton Street shared a number of photos from within the pub, describing the situation as "very disheartening" not only for them personally, but for the pub industry as a whole.

"After 40+ years combined experience taking care of customers in a controlled environment, and after making changes to ensure a safe setting with social distancing, the lack of trust in those working in the pub trade is very disheartening. Closed 252 days."

Meanwhile down in Co Mayo, the team at beloved Swinford pub Mellett's Emporium have condemned rumours that the infamous €9 substantial meal ruling could make a return.

With things still very much up in the air at the moment, it will be an anxious few days for business owners across the country as they wait for official word from government on the matter.

Header image via Twitter/The Kings Inn

