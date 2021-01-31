PICS: Dublin café displays window tribute to Irish Olympian Jerry Kiernan

Irish Olympian Jerry Kiernan was laid to rest yesterday and his final journey saw him go past his beloved Er Buchetto café in Ranelagh.

Jerry Kiernan, who passed away on January 21, finished ninth in the marathon at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles but closer to home, he was a beloved customer at Er Buchetto in Ranelagh.

The café was a favourite of Jerry's and he was known to have met friends, colleagues and journalists within the walls of the Dublin 6 venue over the years. Yesterday, as Kiernan's funeral went past, Er Buchetto paid a loving tribute to their much-loved friend by displaying a photo montage of the athlete in the window.

.... lasting respects. Window of ⁦@Er_Buchetto⁩ at 4pm this afternoon pic.twitter.com/lckMT9TKVc — Ian O'Riordan (@ianoriordan) January 30, 2021

Nikki of Er Buchetto told Lovin Dublin that "Jerry spent 14 odd years coming in daily, making lots of friends over the years and a real sense of community was built up as a result. He will be very sorely missed.'

The café added on Twitter that 'We bid farewell to our beloved Jerry today, in the only way we could, when his cortège passed by and paused for a moment, his many friends lining the street to say goodbye. Arrivederci Jerry, You are so loved by us all.'

When news of Jerry's death emerged. Er Buchetto posted to say that 'We are devastated to lose our great pal Jerry Kiernan today. He was the nicest man you could meet and every single staff member adored him, with his endless kindness, his sharp wit and his no-nonsense approach to life.

'He wasn’t a bit impressed that we turned the original cafe into a takeaway deli due to Covid because he had his spot in the corner where he would hold court every single day and woe betide anyone who was in his seat when he arrived!

'We did manage to entice him down the road to the new Er Buchetto Cafe and he was coming around nicely to the new set up, corner table and all - so much so that we were planning on putting up a ‘Jerry’s Table’ sign at his new spot, just to make him feel more at home as we knew he was missing his old haunt terribly. This recent lockdown put paid to that unfortunately but I know Jerry would have gotten a big kick out of the brass plaque!

'Rest easy Jerry, you will be very much missed by us all here in Er Buchetto Cafe, along with the many friends who loved dropping by your table.'

'With so much love, Nikki & The Gang'

Some wonderful tributes coming out of Er Buchetto for their much-missed customer and friend. RIP, Jerry Kiernan.