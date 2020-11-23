Close

Dublin café doing €1 coffees all week as a thank you to customers

By Sarah Finnan

November 23, 2020 at 2:14pm

Finding decent coffee at a decent price can be a challenge in and of itself, but one northside spot is doing us all a solid and will be serving up €1 coffees all this week... which is practically free by Dublin standards.

Wanting to do something to show how appreciative they are for all the support they've received so far this year, Fuel Food Café in Clontarf has confirmed they'll be serving up €1 coffees all week as a small thank you to customers.

Saying that they know the past few weeks haven't been easy for anyone, they want to help end lockdown on a slightly more positive note.

"To all of our beautiful community we appreciate your continued support. So much in fact that we are going to sell every coffee for €1 for the rest of the week! Thank you guys, you are amazing."

So if you're in need of caffeinating and they're within your 5km, make sure to pay 'em a visit (offer available Monday to Friday).

Header image via Instagram/Fuel Food Café

