Dublin café hosting festive Christmas market next weekend

By Sarah Finnan

November 29, 2020 at 8:57am

December time is just around the corner and you know what that means? Yes, it's about to get hella festive up in here.

Most of us have been in the Christmas spirit of things for weeks now, but December time always allows for a little more festive flair and Skinny Batch Bakery plans on bringing that and then some with their Sunday Christmas market next week.

Knowing that it wouldn't really be Christmas without a snazzy market to go to, the team has taken it upon themselves to organise one. Set for next Sunday, December 6th, there will be cakes, crafts and hot beveraginos aplenty.

"The Skinny Batch Xmas market will take place on Sunday Dec 6th from 10-3pm with fabulous local vendors, festive vibes & treats!"

Also advising that the car park will be closed on the day, anyone planning on attending is advised to "walk, cycle or scoot if they can".

"We will be adhering to all Covid guidelines on the day so please bear with us if we need to ask you to wait while other shoppers move on. Further info on who you will find at the market to come!"

Free to enter, donations are welcome and will be given to the Save Dublin Zoo fund.

Header image via Instagram/Skinny Batch Bakery 

