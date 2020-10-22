Dublin chef donating loaves of bread to the elderly 

He'll donate one fresh-baked loaf for every two sold.

If there's one thing that lockdown has taught us, it's that no man is an island. Maybe we like to think we are from time to time, but no one can be 100 per cent self-sufficient 100 per cent of the time and looking out for one another is the only way we'll make it through the next few weeks with our sanity still intact.

Keeping that very message in mind, Dublin chef Derry Beau Downs is using his skills to provide for the local community. Sharing a photo of his famous Guinness brown bread to Instagram, he wrote:

"Guinness bread. From tomorrow I’m selling loaves through my window. For every two loaves I sell, I’ll give one to an elderly or vulnerable neighbour. Available from around 11 tomorrow, Thursday. If you know someone in the Stoneybatter area that might appreciate a little show of kindness, let me know."

Assuring the public that "this is not a money-making exercise!!", he also said that he would put all profits towards making an Irish stew or coddle to give away as well.

With the days getting longer and the 'grand stretch' now well and truly gone for the winter, a warm bowl of stew would be most appreciated.

Header image via Instagram/Derry Beau Downs