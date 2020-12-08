Close

Dublin chef shares list of advice to customers after first weekend back in business

By Sarah Finnan

December 8, 2020 at 9:35am

One Dublin chef has shared a list of things customers should remember if dining out this festive season. 

Countless Irish cafes, gastropubs and restaurants reopened their doors to the public this past weekend, welcoming customers indoors for the first time since level six restrictions were lifted.

Reverting back to what they do best after weeks of closure/operating as takeaway services, it's been a baptism of fire for most hospitality staff who have had to adapt to new ways of doing things.

Noting a number of insightful observations from his first weekend service back in the kitchen, Ed Cooney - Head Chef at Dublin's Merrion Hotel - shared a list of things he's learned since reopening.

"Take away from this first weekend .

1 . The no show discussion is over , take hefty deposits and charge accordingly it’s the only way to change the habit of multi table booking.

2. A table for 6 is the biggest we can do . Not us it’s
@MichealMartinTD

3. You must order food , please respect your server and team do not put them in this very uncomfortable position of saying we just want a drink.

4. Wear your mask when not sitting.

5. No shaky handies , again see @MichealMartinTD

6. Finally - BE NICE !! And have a great time."

All important things to remember if dining out this festive season.

Header image via Shutterstock

