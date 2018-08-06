PICS: This Dublin Chinese Rips Into People Who Leave Bad Facebook Reviews

There's no mercy in these comments back from the owner...

Nobody likes harsh criticism and if the harsh words are about an establishment that you've put your life and soul into, you can understand why someone would hit back.

That's what Mr. Lam in Clondalkin does.

Anyone who leaves a one star review on their Facebook page gets a stern word in return.

This photo was shared on Twitter by Moira and it shows that Mr. Lam takes absolutely no prisoners when it comes to the restaurant.

this is a Chinese in clondalkin and the chap that owns it is a headcase he won’t take bad reviews look at the replies he’s too funny x 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6sSooGphAd — Moira Ne Tightflaps x 🐧 (@Queen_Maritza1) August 3, 2018

One star review? Barred.

Love Mr Lam's food? Barred.

Cold food? Throw us a PM and we might sort you out.

Fake review? You ovo work for Cafe Mao and are throwing people off the scent, duh.

Mr Lam, that's the name, that name again is Mr Lam.

