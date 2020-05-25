Close

Dublin City Council is inviting suggestions on how to create space for social distancing

By James Fenton

May 25, 2020 at 5:21pm

Dublin City Council is calling on inhabitants of the capital to suggest ways in which social distancing can be made easier in the city.

With a phased reopening of businesses already underway, DCC wants to hear your suggestions on how to implement social distancing in post-lockdown Dublin.

A post on Dublin City Council's website says: 'To enable the city to return to work and to enable retail and leisure activities to restart, we must create more space in the city for social distancing.  This requires the reallocation of space on our streets. Our priority is to implement measures that support people to walk, cycle and use public transport.

'We may also need to re-imagine the streetscape in order to facilitate businesses, such as cafés, to re-open, or to accommodate retailers where queuing occurs outside their shops so that everyone can safely enjoy the city as restrictions are gradually reduced.

'Please note that many requests will have an impact on other residents or stakeholders on a street. Dublin City Council is committed to serving the common good for all and this context will be used when assessing individual requests.'

On the page, DCC has included a form which can be filled out with suggestions from the public. The form can be found at this link.

