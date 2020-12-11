Close

Dublin City Council issue statement refuting reports of a Temple Bar outdoor dining ban

By James Fenton

December 11, 2020 at 6:10pm

Dublin City Council have issued a statement refuting reports that Temple Bar has been issued with a blanket outdoor dining ban.

It had been reported earlier that licences for outdoor seating in Temple Bar that had been issued prior to Level 5 restrictions would not be reissued, with a concern over access for emergency vehicles cited as one of the reasons.

However, Dublin City Council has issued a statement denying that such a ban is in place. In a post shared on Friday evening, DCC wrote that it has 'not imposed a ban on outdoor dining in Temple Bar as reported in the media today.'

The post goes on to explain that 'applications for street furniture are being dealt with in the same manner as elsewhere in the city.

'Unfortunately, some applications have had to be refused on the advice of Dublin Fire Brigade as there is insufficient space to ensure safe passage of a fire tender. However, many applications have been granted.

'The City Council will continue to work proactively with businesses in the city during these challenging times.'

A number of businesses on the streets around Grafton Street, such as Drury Street and South Anne Street, have set up outdoor dining facilities since the beginning of the pandemic.

