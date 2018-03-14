Dublin City To Be Divided By North And South Like "Berlin Wall" According To Town Planner If Plaza Plans Go Ahead

The town planner said it's a step "too far"

RTÉ is reporting that the oral hearing into Dublin City Council's plans to pedestrianise College Green could see job losses of over 5,000 as a result.

Dublin's biggest retailers had their say on Wednesday in the hearing and Dublin City Centre Traders Alliance (DCCTA) - who represents businesses such as Arnotts and Brown Thomas and Jervis Shopping Centre - has asked An Bord Pleanála to refuse permission for the scheme.

The man who was the face of the DCCTA in the hearing was town planner Tom Phillips who said that the plan is "like cutting off a vital artery and standing back to see what happens". He said this plan is a "snip too far".

He also went on to add that a plaza would limit access for many shoppers and build a divide in the city between north and south like a Berlin Wall.

Philips also stated that the plaza would create a medium risk of a terrorist attack in the city.

The five-day hearing began on Monday.

This news comes after it was announced on Monday that taxi restrictions would come into place on College Green which would stop taxi drivers travelling southbound at peak times in the morning (7-10am).

Both the Irish Taxi Drivers Federation and Dublin Bus are also against the plans to make College Green a pedestrian only zone.

