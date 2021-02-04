Dublin city to light up in honour of Chinese Lunar New Year

The Chinese Lunar New Year is coming up and while in-person celebrations may not be able to go ahead as originally hoped, the city will light up in honour of the Year of the Ox.

Confirming that the occasion won't go by uncelebrated, organisers of the annual Dublin Lunar New Year Festival have announced that some of Dublin's most well-recognised buildings and landmarks will turn red for the event.

"For the 6th year running, we are partnering @TourismIreland

to light the city red for Chinese New Year.

"So if the City Centre is within your 5KM or you're travelling to and from work, keep an eye out for recognisable buildings and landmarks lighting up red from 11-14 Feb."

The Chinese Embassy in Ireland also shared the same message, quoting President Higgins and encouraging people to "take solace" in the "transformations of Spring" and the "joys of Summer" that are yet to come.

"As we move closer to the Spring Equinox, let us hold firm in solidarity and take solace in the transformations that Spring will bring and the joys of Summer which, although we still have some distance to travel to them, are surely awaiting us."

Celebrating Year of the Ox, all of this year's festivities have been moved online with highlights including panel events, traditional cooking tutorials and even a theatrical performance of the play Like Mother, Like Daughter.

Header image via Twitter/ Dublin Lunar New Year

