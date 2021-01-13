Close

Dublin coffee trailer on the lookout for new spot to call their own

By Sarah Finnan

January 13, 2021 at 9:30am

Still a new enough addition to the Dublin coffee scene, Cob Coffee that only got up and running towards the latter end of December last year.

Pouring three weeks of love and hard graft into converting a small horsebox into a workable coffee trailer, the resulting product is very impressive. Originally parking up over at Nutgrove Office Park, they've been serving steaming hot cuppas for just over three weeks now but they're soon to be on the move again.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, owners revealed that the noise of their generator has been a point of contention for some, last night confirming that they must cease trading at their current location. A message shared to social media reads:

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to concede and the efforts we have put in is just not enough to satisfy some people. Today we received word that we must cease trade in Nutgrove this Thursday.

"Although feeling defeated we are optimistic that we will stay in the area and find a new location that is meant for us. For now we would really like to thank you for your support and feedback."

Due to be in the area for a further two days, the Cob Coffee team is already on the lookout for a new spot for their little coffee trailer, so watch this space.

Header image via Instagram/Cob Coffee Company 

READ NEXT: DCC suspends three popular Dublin markets until further notice

