Dublin Fire Brigade issue warning after electric scooter catches fire in West Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade issue warning after electric scooter catches fire while charging in West Dublin.
This is not what you want after Christmas so please listen up and be careful.
Electric scooters were very popular this year but after one caught fire this morning, Dublin Fire Brigade has issued a warning.
They want you to check that they have a genuine CE safety mark and never leave them unattended while charging.
Firefighters responded to a house fire in West Dublin this morning. An electric scooter, which had been charging, was alight. The family evacuated and there were no injuries. Check electric scooters for a genuine CE safety mark and never leave them unattended while charging. pic.twitter.com/XkYfuwrAmV
— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) December 28, 2019