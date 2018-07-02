Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade Dealing With Number Of 'Malicious Fires' Alongside Canal

They've been busy recently..

Screen Shot 2018 07 02 At 16 56 11

Fair play to Dublin Fire Brigade for managing to get their vehicle down here.

Firefighters in Phibsboro are dealing with what they describe as 'multiple grass fires along the Royal Canal' this afternoon

The fires are believed to have been started maliciously. It's not the first time Dublin Fire Brigade have been busy throughout this heatwave with a number of incidents occurring in the past week.

