Dublin Fire Brigade Dealing With Number Of 'Malicious Fires' Alongside Canal
They've been busy recently..
Fair play to Dublin Fire Brigade for managing to get their vehicle down here.
Firefighters in Phibsboro are dealing with what they describe as 'multiple grass fires along the Royal Canal' this afternoon
Phibsborough firefighters dealing with multiple grass fires along the Royal Canal this afternoon, believed to be started maliciously #Dublin #fire #Heatwave #HeatwaveIreland pic.twitter.com/8GoSwLXYzb— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 2, 2018
The fires are believed to have been started maliciously. It's not the first time Dublin Fire Brigade have been busy throughout this heatwave with a number of incidents occurring in the past week.
