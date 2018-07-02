Dublin Fire Brigade Dealing With Number Of 'Malicious Fires' Alongside Canal

Fair play to Dublin Fire Brigade for managing to get their vehicle down here.

Firefighters in Phibsboro are dealing with what they describe as 'multiple grass fires along the Royal Canal' this afternoon

Phibsborough firefighters dealing with multiple grass fires along the Royal Canal this afternoon, believed to be started maliciously #Dublin #fire #Heatwave #HeatwaveIreland pic.twitter.com/8GoSwLXYzb — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 2, 2018

The fires are believed to have been started maliciously. It's not the first time Dublin Fire Brigade have been busy throughout this heatwave with a number of incidents occurring in the past week.

