Dublin folk we need your help finding this precious engagement ring

Dublin folk, we need your help.

There is nothing worse than losing something on a night out whether it be a jacket or a phone, nevermind an engagement ring.

We still have some Christmas spirit left in us so let's try to get the ring back to its rightful owner.

Doug Leddin took to twitter to explain that it was lost last night on Camden street and the ring has been passed down the family.

Need Help from Twitter please RT - my best friend has lost her engagement ring on a night out in Dublin last night (December 27th) if found please please let us know. Please RT it was a ring passed down by family so means a huge amount. #RT #retweet #prrequest #help #lost pic.twitter.com/qsJXCwFkdn — Doug Leddin (@dougleddin) December 28, 2019

Dublin 2. Camden street. — Doug Leddin (@dougleddin) December 28, 2019

Please spread the news as much as you can and if you manage to be the one who has found it you can contact Doug via twitter or pop into our DMs.

Work your magic, guys.