  • Dublin folk we need your help finding this precious engagement ring

By Alan Fisher

December 28, 2019 at 11:33am

Dublin folk, we need your help.

There is nothing worse than losing something on a night out whether it be a jacket or a phone, nevermind an engagement ring.

We still have some Christmas spirit left in us so let's try to get the ring back to its rightful owner.

Doug Leddin took to twitter to explain that it was lost last night on Camden street and the ring has been passed down the family.

Please spread the news as much as you can and if you manage to be the one who has found it you can contact Doug via twitter or pop into our DMs.

Work your magic, guys.

