'At Least' Nine Gunshots Fired At Dublin House This Morning

Gardaí are currently investigating.

Gardaí are currently investigating after 'at least' nine gunshots were fired at a house in Dublin on Thursday morning. 

The shows were aimed at a terraced house on Ratoath Drive in Finglas at approximately 6:20am. 

The Irish Independent states that a gunman pulled up on a motorbike and shot at the living room and an upstairs bedroom with a handgun before exiting the area.

A statement released by a Garda spokesperson said that: 

"At approximately 6.20am Gardaí received reports of gunfire outside a house on Ratoath Drive, Finglas. 

"No one was injured during the incident and the scene is currently preserved for technical examination. 

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

