'At Least' Nine Gunshots Fired At Dublin House This Morning

Gardaí are currently investigating after 'at least' nine gunshots were fired at a house in Dublin on Thursday morning.

The shows were aimed at a terraced house on Ratoath Drive in Finglas at approximately 6:20am.

The Irish Independent states that a gunman pulled up on a motorbike and shot at the living room and an upstairs bedroom with a handgun before exiting the area.

A statement released by a Garda spokesperson said that:

"At approximately 6.20am Gardaí received reports of gunfire outside a house on Ratoath Drive, Finglas.

"No one was injured during the incident and the scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

"Enquiries are ongoing."