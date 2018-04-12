'At Least' Nine Gunshots Fired At Dublin House This Morning
Gardaí are currently investigating.
Gardaí are currently investigating after 'at least' nine gunshots were fired at a house in Dublin on Thursday morning.
The shows were aimed at a terraced house on Ratoath Drive in Finglas at approximately 6:20am.
The Irish Independent states that a gunman pulled up on a motorbike and shot at the living room and an upstairs bedroom with a handgun before exiting the area.
A statement released by a Garda spokesperson said that:
"At approximately 6.20am Gardaí received reports of gunfire outside a house on Ratoath Drive, Finglas.
"No one was injured during the incident and the scene is currently preserved for technical examination.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
Comments