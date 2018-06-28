PICS: Chilling Dublin Home Where Killing Took Place On Sale For €2m

A house which was home to a brutal manslaughter is back on the market with an asking price of €2m.

The house once belonged to Celine Cawley and Eamonn Lillis. Eamonn Lillis served over five years in jail for the manslaughter of his wife at the property.

The house was sold in 2012 for less than €1m and its value has now doubled in price.

The description reads:

"Tansy Lodge is a pretty family home of 306 sq. m / 3,300 sq. ft. set on a wide, lush acre, of the hill of Howth. Originally an old cottage, the house has recently been subject to major alterations, additions and a total refurbishment.

"The facade bears the style of a mountain lodge, it has comfortable , elegant interiors, a wrap around Travertine terrace , and an expansive gravel driveway. This home benefits greatly from the borrowed landscape , surrounded by some of Howth’s picturesque woodlands. In particular the elevated aspect to the rear gives a visual sense, of dwelling amongst the treetops.

"The entrance porch has a vaulted timber ceiling, an antique parquet floor and generous cloaks cupboard.

"The terrace living room is a sunny convivial space overlooking the garden. It has a sea view, an inviting curved bay, patio doors, and is perfect for entertaining.

"The kitchen/family room has a number of zones. The dining area has double doors onto the terrace and partial sea views. The sunlit, kitchen area is well laid out, with an island and picture window looking south over the paddock to the sea. Within this room there is also a comfortable, sunny annex. This sofa space has a vaulted timber ceiling and is designed for every day, family lounging.

"The laundry/boot room is a pleasant work space. It is south facing, with access to the side garden and a designated area for wine storage.

"The front living room is quiet, light filled and contemporary in feel. It has its own access to the front garden and is a reliable chill out zone .

"The study is a cosy, bay windowed room. It is somewhat secluded from the family zone of the kitchen, and as a space apart, is ideal as a home office, or a TV snug.

"Downstairs there are three charming, double bedrooms , two with chic ensuite bathrooms, and a further family bathroom. One bedroom has double doors onto the terrace and one has doors onto a ‘Juliet’ , garden balcony.

"Upstairs is an impressive Master suite with marble bathroom . The bright, airy bedroom has a great sea view, but it’s from the large, ‘Alpine’ style, cedar terrace that one can enjoy the best scenes of hill and sea."

READ NEXT:PIC: Someone Advertising "Room Under Stairs" In Dublin For €420



Addicted to Love Island? We're chatting all things reality TV this week... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here