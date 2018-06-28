Dublin

PICS: Chilling Dublin Home Where Killing Took Place On Sale For €2m

This house has a very dark history...

€2M Dublin House

A house which was home to a brutal manslaughter is back on the market with an asking price of €2m.

The house once belonged to Celine Cawley and Eamonn Lillis. Eamonn Lillis served over five years in jail for the manslaughter of his wife at the property.

The house was sold in 2012 for less than €1m and its value has now doubled in price.

Dublin House Killing 1
Dublin Killing House 2
Dublin House Killing 2
Dublin House Killing 3
Dublin Killing House 3
Dublin Killing House 4

The description reads:

"Tansy Lodge is a pretty family home of 306 sq. m / 3,300 sq. ft. set on a wide, lush acre, of the hill of Howth. Originally an old cottage, the house has recently been subject to major alterations, additions and a total refurbishment.

"The facade bears the style of a mountain lodge, it has comfortable , elegant interiors, a wrap around Travertine terrace , and an expansive gravel driveway. This home benefits greatly from the borrowed landscape , surrounded by some of Howth’s picturesque woodlands. In particular the elevated aspect to the rear gives a visual sense, of dwelling amongst the treetops.

"The entrance porch has a vaulted timber ceiling, an antique parquet floor and generous cloaks cupboard.

"The terrace living room is a sunny convivial space overlooking the garden. It has a sea view, an inviting curved bay, patio doors, and is perfect for entertaining.

"The kitchen/family room has a number of zones. The dining area has double doors onto the terrace and partial sea views. The sunlit, kitchen area is well laid out, with an island and picture window looking south over the paddock to the sea. Within this room there is also a comfortable, sunny annex. This sofa space has a vaulted timber ceiling and is designed for every day, family lounging.

"The laundry/boot room is a pleasant work space. It is south facing, with access to the side garden and a designated area for wine storage.

"The front living room is quiet, light filled and contemporary in feel. It has its own access to the front garden and is a reliable chill out zone .

"The study is a cosy, bay windowed room. It is somewhat secluded from the family zone of the kitchen, and as a space apart, is ideal as a home office, or a TV snug.

"Downstairs there are three charming, double bedrooms , two with chic ensuite bathrooms, and a further family bathroom. One bedroom has double doors onto the terrace and one has doors onto a ‘Juliet’ , garden balcony.

"Upstairs is an impressive Master suite with marble bathroom . The bright, airy bedroom has a great sea view, but it’s from the large, ‘Alpine’ style, cedar terrace that one can enjoy the best scenes of hill and sea."

READ NEXT:PIC: Someone Advertising "Room Under Stairs" In Dublin For €420

Addicted to Love Island? We're chatting all things reality TV this week... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Dublin rent sale selling House Property
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
PICS: Chilling Dublin Home Where Killing Took Place On Sale For €2m
PICS: Chilling Dublin Home Where Killing Took Place On Sale For €2m
Everyone In The City Could Hear This Specific Sound Last Night
Everyone In The City Could Hear This Specific Sound Last Night
Irish Water: 'Dublin Water Demand Has Risen To Concerning Levels'
Irish Water: 'Dublin Water Demand Has Risen To Concerning Levels'
Dublin Prison Escapee Has Finally Been Caught In The Capital
Dublin Prison Escapee Has Finally Been Caught In The Capital
Part Of Dublin Airport Evacuated As Passengers Told To Move Out Of Terminal Two
Part Of Dublin Airport Evacuated As Passengers Told To Move Out Of Terminal Two
PIC: Customer Not Happy With "Extortionate Rate" For Pint Of Cordial In Dublin Gastropub
PIC: Customer Not Happy With "Extortionate Rate" For Pint Of Cordial In Dublin Gastropub
PICS: €930-A-Month To Live In A Dublin Log Cabin With A Dog
PICS: €930-A-Month To Live In A Dublin Log Cabin With A Dog
Several People Injured Following Incident At Dublin Church
Several People Injured Following Incident At Dublin Church
Homeless Charity Asks People To Donate Suncream And Water During Heatwave
Homeless Charity Asks People To Donate Suncream And Water During Heatwave
16 Hilarious Things That Dubliners Overheard On The Luas
16 Hilarious Things That Dubliners Overheard On The Luas
A 'Half-Christmas' Celebration Is Actually Taking Place At This Wellington Quay Spot Today
A 'Half-Christmas' Celebration Is Actually Taking Place At This Wellington Quay Spot Today
Tackle One Of These Five Adventurous Dublin Walks Today
Tackle One Of These Five Adventurous Dublin Walks Today
TV3 Cameraman Helps Rescue Family From Gorse Fire in Dublin Mountains
News

TV3 Cameraman Helps Rescue Family From Gorse Fire in Dublin Mountains
NoLIta Is Giving Away A Trip For Two To NYC Next Week — Here's Everything You Need To Know
Sponsored

NoLIta Is Giving Away A Trip For Two To NYC Next Week — Here's Everything You Need To Know
PIC: Someone Advertising "Room Under Stairs" In Dublin For €420
Lifestyle

PIC: Someone Advertising "Room Under Stairs" In Dublin For €420
Everyone In The City Could Hear This Specific Sound Last Night
Dublin

Everyone In The City Could Hear This Specific Sound Last Night

Attention Chicken Wing Fans — There's A Festival Taking Place In Bray Very Soon That You Need To Know About
Food and Drink

Attention Chicken Wing Fans — There's A Festival Taking Place In Bray Very Soon That You Need To Know About
PIC: One Of The Coolest Beer Gardens Ever Is Opening In Dublin Tonight
Dublin

PIC: One Of The Coolest Beer Gardens Ever Is Opening In Dublin Tonight
Norwegian Air Announces Direct Service From Dublin To Canada
News

Norwegian Air Announces Direct Service From Dublin To Canada
An Outdoor Cinema Screening Is Happening This Friday In Merrion Square
News

An Outdoor Cinema Screening Is Happening This Friday In Merrion Square

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group