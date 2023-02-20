Dublin housing update: you can now rent a single bed in a shared room for nearly €800

Things are going from bad to worse.

It wouldn't be a Monday in Dublin without a deeply depressing property listing to despair over.

Enter this humdinger overlooking Mountjoy Park, offering potential renters a worryingly small single bed in a shared room.

Image via Facebook/DUBLIN - Rent a House, Villa, Apartment, Flat, Condo, Room, Bedspace

Grim, you'd probably think to yourself initially, but at least it'll hopefully be cheap. Or, at the very least, Dublin's version of cheap.

Sadly, you'd be wrong.

The hostel-esque bunk in this matchbox sized room will set the renter back €760 per month.

That's €760 to sleep head to head with a stranger in a bedroom arrangement that should be reserved exclusively for siblings or at a push, cousins, with what looks like one desk between two occupants and the top of a radiator for a shelf. We can only hope the lone bottle of ketchup is included in the price.

The listing was posted on a Facebook page called "DUBLIN - Rent a House, Villa, Apartment, Flat, Condo, Room, Bedspace" so in fairness, what were we really expecting? There are plenty of "bedspaces" advertised on the page, including in this room in Clontarf where you could hold hands with your roommate while you slept if that's what your heart desired. Also €760 per month.

Image via Facebook/DUBLIN - Rent a House, Villa, Apartment, Flat, Condo, Room, Bedspace

And for the pièce de résistance, bedspace in a triple bedroom, coming in at a whopping €650 per month.

All listings can be viewed in full here. If you dare.

Header image via Facebook/DUBLIN - Rent a House, Villa, Apartment, Flat, Condo, Room, Bedspace

