VIDEO: Dublin IKEA Evacuated As Scary Alarms Start Going Off

People were rushed out of the shop immediately.

Dublin Ikea Evacuated

Hundreds of people were rushed out of Dublin's IKEA store after high pitched alarms started going off.

The incident took place at around 1pm on Saturday afternoon and shoppers were forced to leave as staff dealt with what they described as an "unknown technical issue".

Jonathan Schnittger was one of the many shoppers who was down at the store over the weekend and he posted this video on his Twitter of the alarms going off.

The full store evacuation was over after around 15 minutes and Jonathan said that he had abandoned all his items as well as leaving their buggy in the shop.

He concluded that it "was very well handled by the staff" and that there was "lots of communication" between staff members and the public.

While some stayed on and waited for the shop to reopen, many "abandoned ship" and got into their cars to head home with one shopper joking that it "should be easier when we go back to shop."

IKEA confirmed that the incident was a false alarm.

